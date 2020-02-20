This week at the Capitol the St. Helens High School‘s Chor Leonis, a premiere chorus, performed the opening ceremonies for the Oregon State Senate. For the House of Representatives, the Scappoose High School Chamber Choir’s performance of the National Anthem was absolutely incredible.
Members and visitors to both Chambers enjoyed outstanding performances from the students of Columbia County. Both Senator Johnson and I were filled with pride as their beautiful voices enthralled the audiences and resonated throughout the building.
Chor Leonis, the Choir of the Lions, is the St. Helen’s High School’s premiere festival chorus. They will be representing the United States this summer at the 19th International, world-class choral festival in Powell River, BC. Choirs selected for this festival are usually professional and semi-professional choirs from around the word. Chor Leonis has the honor of being the first public high school choir selected in over 12 years.
The Scappoose High School Chamber Choir, under the direction of Hannah Moorman are recipients of the Gold Award from the American Choral Directors Association, due to the high scores that have qualified them for the OSAA State Choir Championships. The Scappoose High Chamber Choir regularly places in the top five in the State competition and are truly a talented group of singers.
Half Way Point
As we reach the half-way point of the short session, bills need to be moving from one Chamber to the other if they have any chance of approval. Two bills that deal with driving privileges cleared the House this week.
HB 4125 A Requires the insurer to provide notice at least 10 days prior to canceling a vehicle liability insurance policy that has been in effect for fewer than 60 days. Currently an auto liability insurance policy may be canceled, but the policy holder must be given a 30-day notice of cancellation. If the policy has been in effect for fewer than 60 days, the 30-day cancellation notice does not apply. The new law will require a 10-day notice of cancellation for auto insurance policies that have been in effect for fewer than 60 days. HB 4125 A received a unanimous vote in the House Chamber on Monday and now moves to the Senate for consideration.
HB 4065 would end the practice of suspending a driver’s license for failing to pay a traffic ticket, but it would not make the debt go away. Police agencies could still go after the fine by garnishing a person’s paycheck or tax return, or turn the debt over to a collection agency. Suspending a driver’s license deprives people of reliable, lawful transportation necessary to get to work, medical appoints, care for their family and meet their financial obligations. On Tuesday, HB 4065 passed on a 42-16 House vote before moving to the Senate.
I am the Chief Sponsor of HB 4075 A legislation that prohibits coyote-killing contests for cash or prizes. This legislation still allows coyotes to be hunted as they are now, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, without bag limits, just not for money. I carried HB 4075 A on the House Floor on Tuesday, where it was approved on a 42-16 vote, and now moves to the Senate.
Be engaged
In order to best represent the people of House District 31, I need to hear from you as measures are introduced and taken up for consideration. It is my privilege to represent you in the Oregon House of Representatives, so if you have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, please contact my office.
If you are planning to visit the Capitol in the next couple of weeks, please call in advance to see if we can arrange an appointment, I always enjoy seeing constituents when they visit Salem.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reach at:
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Telephone: 503-986-1431
- Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.