We all have in common the desire for well being and our mental health is essential to our well-being.
Our lives and daily routines are being dramatically impacted with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many people’s mental health and making connections for support and treatment even more difficult. Make May our month to reset, take time to be good to yourself. Reach out to others and organizations that help with our well-being.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) 2021 continues to champion the message “You Are Not Alone.” NAMI quickly developed platforms of safe ways to connect people during pandemic times, prioritizing mental health with online programs, support groups, NAMI’s blog, personal stories, videos, digital toolkits, social media, and national events. NAMI Oregon served over 5,000 people last year at no cost to those receiving services.
NAMI provides a wide range of programs, NAMI Basic, NAMI Connections, Ending the Silence, FaithNet, Family to Family, Family Support Group, Grading the States, Hearts & Minds, NAMI Homefront, In Our Own Voice, NAMI Parents & Teachers, NAMI on Campus, Peer to Peer, NAMI Provider, NAMI Smarts for Advocacy, Act4MentalHealth, Vote4MentalHealth, NAMI HelpLine, and NAMI Walks.
The 17th Annual NAMI Walks Northwest, Saturday, May 22, is designed to raise awareness of May as Mental Health Month. The walk this year will be virtual due to the pandemic. You can be a part of this event by joining virtually, you do not have to go anywhere!
Columbia County has one of Oregon’s top teams, “Legacy Devers Dynamos.” We are seeking team members and donations if you can. There is no cost to join the team, and by joining the team and showing support helps legislation and policy makers aware of our county’s support for mental health. NAMI Columbia County is inviting you to join our team, this is our link to team page: https://www.namiwalks.org/team/40936.
Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with taking even a few minutes a day for yourself, walk around the block, call a family member, call a friend, meditate, exercise, enjoy music, art, nature, just something to appreciate yourself and know you are not alone.
For information about “Legacy Devers Dynamos,” contact Judy Thompson at judyann2@q.com. For information about support, education and advocacy, contact NAMI Oregon at www.namior.org or call 503-230-8009.
