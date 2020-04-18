The Oregon Health Authority reports that the Stay Home, Save Lives order is working, and we have slowed the rate of disease transmission and our hospitals remain below capacity in handling COVID-19 patients.
We need to continue our commitment to social distancing to keep this virus from spreading throughout our population.
Distance Learning
Because we cannot maintain proper social distancing within our schools, Governor Brown made the decision last week that schools will not reopen this school year, instead schools will be implementing “Distance Learning” to complete the educational instruction. Distance learning comes with challenges for schools, students and their families, but it is necessary to protect the health of our students, school staff and our communities.
The Oregon Department of Education has issued guidance for the “Distance Learning for All” programs that districts are already implementing. Teachers are getting in touch with students so education can continue. If you have a child in grades K-12 and you have not heard from your school, please reach out to them.
Another educational concern is for those students in the Class of 2020, who are hoping to graduate this spring. The Department of Education has released Graduation Pathways 2020 to ensure that seniors are able to receive their diplomas and keep their careers and higher education plans on track.
This is going to be a difficult and disappointing time for high school seniors, who have reached a tremendous educational milestone, and now won’t be able to celebrate it with friends in a traditional manner. If you know a senior, acknowledge their achievement and celebrate their educational success.
Reopening Framework
This week the Governor described the steps needed to reopen Oregon’s economy. They include slowing the infection rate of the novel coronavirus, obtaining adequate personal protection equipment for medical staff and first responders, increasing Oregon’s testing capacity and the ability to contact trace for disease transmission, and developing a quarantine and isolation program.
The Governor and health officials are urging caution, and say they don’t want to take any action that causes a spike in coronavirus transmission.
When the state begins to lift restrictions, it will be done carefully, with different economic sectors, and in an appropriate manner. There is no timeline set for reopening the economy, and when questioned about timing, Governor Brown quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who said: “We don’t control the timing, the disease controls the timing.”
Governor Brown will be working with the governors of our neighboring West Coast states, to coordinate plans to reopen their states’ economies. This is an approach similar to the Northeast states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania who are also coordinating efforts to keep the virus from spreading widely in their communities.
It is a trying time for everyone as we try to figure things out, and keep people safe.
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but we monitor our email and phone daily, and we are working to assist constituents. If you need help or have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we’ll see what can be done.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431
• Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301 • Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.