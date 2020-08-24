Thank you for the tribute to non-profit organizations (August 12, 2020). Not enough attention is paid to how the citizen of Columbia County fulfill their civic duty not only by voting but also working to make a special place to live and visit.
I like horses and horse people, so I have joined the Columbia County Chapter of Oregon
Oregon Equestrian Trails (OET) is a 501.C(3) is a statewide organization with the mission of establishing and maintaining recreational trails and horse camps, working to ensure that public lands remain open to recreational equestrian use, teaching “Leave No Trace” outdoor ethics and linking equestrians together. Chapters around the state work with Federal, State and County land managers in projects that express that mission in dirt, steel, wood and water.
Here, the Columbia County Chapter works mainly with the County Parks Department. For more than two decades, the members of this organization have helped maintain trails at the County’s Camp Wilkerson which has downed trees and understory growth every year and some clear-cut tree harvesting along the way.
The labor of members’-built information kiosks, a picnic shelter, an ADA mounting ramp, corrals, helped with the new bathroom and water system in the camp sites, and building a bridge. Before the establishment of the CZ Trail Committee, OET members patrolled the newly established county trail. CC-OET has maintained trails and performed clean-up at Dibblee Point even before it became a park.
Now this organization is ready to begin the process of replacing the wooden corrals of 12 years ago with steel fencing and developing horse friendly amenities at Dibblee Point Park. Both these projects are in line with the objective of making Columbia County a stronger economy by attracting recreational travelers. The use of the Horse Camp sites at Camp Wilkerson is documented in the reservation system and host record.
For other people who like horses and horse people, the club meets the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Warren, maintains a Facebook page at “Oregon-Equestrian-Trails-OET-Columbia-County-St-Helens” and invites everyone to once a month workday.
Thank you for helping me applaud the dedication and hard work of this group in our wider community.
Susan Wellington is a resident of St. Helens resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.