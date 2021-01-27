The 2021 regular Oregon Legislative session is now under way.
Oregon’s laws are developed through committee work and due to the COVID-19 restrictions, committees will be meeting via video-conferences until the rate of coronavirus infection lessens.
My House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee began meeting this week, and as an introduction we heard from Jim Brown, former State Forester and Natural Resource Advisor to Governor Ted Kulongoski. He described a sustainability model that I believe we should implement when crafting sound public policy.
I liken sustainability to a three-legged stool of economic, social and environmental needs. When developing sustainable policies, we must meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
On Tuesday the House Agicultural and Natural Resources Committee held public hearings on three bills that are proposed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
HB 2067: Would allow the ODFW Commission to charge lower fees for hunting and fishing licenses and tags than those that are currently on the statutorily approved fee schedule. The department would like to eliminate the current one-day angling license, and replace it with a one-day angling license that includes angling and shellfish harvest.
The cost of the license would decrease from $32.50 to $23.00 which would assist the coastal charters and guides who offer combination activities of fishing and crabbing in one trip. This was supported by the department and also by members of the Legislative Coastal Caucus. HB 2067 would also allow the department more flexibility to decrease fees on licenses and tags in an effort to market hunting and angling opportunities to increase recruitment, reactivation, retention and participation, a move that was supported by the Oregon Hunter’s Association. If approved by the committee the bill will move to Ways and Means due to its financial component.
HB 2068: Would eliminate the sunset date on Land Owner Preference Program tags, making them permanent. These controlled hunt tags are used by landowners who sustain damage from deer, elk and antelope on their private lands. The program has existed for 38 years, and has changed over time, with sunset dates placed to work through those changes.
Support for making this program permanent came from the Oregon Hunters Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Oregon Farm Bureau, Oregon Forest Industries Council and private landowners. The program can still be reviewed and changed by the Legislative Assembly in the future, on an as-needed basis.
HB 2069: Establishes a sage grouse mitigation program in-lieu fund. The continual appropriation of moneys would fund restoration, protection, enhancement and increase sage grouse habitat. The fund created in this bill was suggested by developers who would like to pay a mitigation fee for development, and is supported by ODFW and The Nature Conservancy.
The goal is to protect and enhance sage grouse populations and keep them off the Federal Endangered Species Act which would be detrimental to Eastern Oregon Communities. This bill will also require approval by the Ways and Means Committee.
Thousands of other bills
Thousands of bills have been introduced in the 2021 Legislative Session, including three I have introduced dealing with the on-going impacts of the pandemic.
HB 2729: Which would require the Housing and Community Services Department to pay to residential and nonresidential landlords uncollected rents due between the dates of April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020. The landlord would have to transfer to the department any claims for the unpaid nonpayment balance and repay to the department any amount later received from the tenant or on behalf of the tenant for this time period. This bill has been assigned to the House Housing Committee with a subsequent referral to the Ways and Means Committee.
HB 2693: Deals with property tax exemptions for properties used for industry apprenticeships and training, but we describe it as the “Food Box Bill.” Over the past ten months, UA Local 290 Plumbers and Steamfitters wanted to work with an industry non-profit to distribute food to families struggling with the COVID-19 emergency. UA attorneys determined that participating in a food drive and food box distribution would require a temporary lease of part of their trust property to the other non-profit, thereby causing the loss of their Oregon property tax exemption.
Sadly, the community assistance activity had to be cancelled and they were unable to conduct the food distribution to Oregonians in need. HB 2693, which would correct this problem, has been referred to the House Revenue Committee.
Another one of my pandemic response bills being released next week is HB 3087 requiring the Oregon Health Authority to develop a program to allow volunteer doctors and other medical professionals, as well as retired medical professionals, to assist during pandemics. Their volunteer efforts could prove to be invaluable with vaccine distribution and other medical support functions.
Stay in touch
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions the Capitol building remains closed to the public. The length of the closure will depend on how soon we can get the infection rate under control. With the vaccine and other health precautions, I’m hoping we will soon be welcoming Oregonians back into the Capitol.
Things will be busy and move quickly during the 180-day session, so it’s more important than ever that I hear from my constituents. If you have concerns or comment about a state issue, agency or proposed legislation, please contact my office. It is my privilege to represent you in the House of Representatives as we undertake this important work together.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Telephone: 503-986-1431
- 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.