As 2022 picks up momentum, COVID Omicron virus infections are exceeding those at the start of the initial pandemic. With vaccines available for months and two years of experience adjusting to disrupted business flows of all types, it would seem we’d have a better about idea about what to do to protect ourselves and our businesses and see a clearer forward path, for businesses to make it through.
Not the case, apparently. First-time infections are spiking, and breakthrough infections are adding further to those totals. Hospital beds are dangerously scarce and non-emergent medical treatment is taking a back seat. Isolation time due to exposure or waiting for test results and quarantine time for incubation and recovery, are big factors in people not reliably “showing up” on either side of the commercial equation: employees and customers; supply and demand.
The uncertainty of the times, unpredictability of consumer and workforce behavior - or even availability - and currently trending economic indicators make us all want to look around for just one thing we can count on.
Restaurants, as a microcosm for all businesses, need consistency and reliability. You want them to be open when you want them open, right? They need employees in order to open at reliable, regular hours. They need regular hours for you to be able to just show up when you want to. They need healthy employees to avoid spontaneous, temporary closures that frustrate customers. They need healthy customers protecting themselves, restaurant staff, and fellow customers. And if that seems unreasonable to customers, they need customers to just act reasonably. That’s a lot of variables; helping reduce them helps us all.
Anything we can do individually, as organizations, or collectively to help alleviate these dynamic tensions can help us all benefit together; stabilizing the moving parts and pieces of our small business economy will help our communities gain strength. The presence and ready availability of goods and services is something we used to take for granted, and worth doing something to regain, right? Ultimately, how our small businesses fare determines the quality of our communities and how much we like living there.
Looking out into 2022, small businesses will continue to wrestle with these day-to-day challenges described. Helping them simply helps ourselves – and all of us – restore and sustain our economy.
There are positive things happening and to build upon, good signs and things to look forward to even amidst COVID, inflation, and other economic challenges that evolved from the pandemic.
Supply chain issues, for one, will continue for a while. It’s not just the vast fleet of steamships sitting off the coast of Los Angeles and Long Beach. It’s also goods produced here, including groceries. That’s particularly relevant for those same restaurants that have to order ahead, not knowing each day if they can open up and serve you. Yet another reason to do whatever we can to help them stay consistently open and operating.
Supply chain also relates to labor and workforce, another issue. We’re well past the termination of unemployment benefits as a reason for workforce disruption. There are other complex issues in the mix. Re-thinking the work environment and culture we provide; re-thinking what we want, must have, or can reasonably expect as employees – these are just a few threads in the greater tapestry of “work” as we used to know it. Work is never going back to what it once was. Adapting and changing how we work will be a big part of the work for quite a while.
Those circumstances must be addressed globally, not just here. But in Columbia County some positive things are happening as well – some of which either were initiated during, or are the result of, the pandemic experience.
Our three Chambers of Commerce have persevered and are beginning to re-activate and elevate to former levels – knowing so much more now about their membership, communities, and each other, as a result of working through this generational pandemic together.
St. Helens Main Streets has formed, elected a new board of leaders that’s focused on both uptown as well as downtown, and is already facilitating the new Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program.
Keep it Local ran a record holiday shopping campaign countywide, with 84 sponsors, close to $400,000 in spending, nearly 2,000 participants and one $1,000 winner. People…customers… clearly want the convenience of buying here, to support their local businesses, and sustain an economy that provides what we want and need.
In 2022, Keep it Local will completely recreate its website as a small business aggregator and search engine, thanks to funding from Business Oregon and Columbia County PUD (CRPUD). Also included is an extensive, highly accessible and user-friendly digital literacy …or mastery…. program providing free workshops, classes, and training for small business owners to profit and grow more from web-based, digital, and social media marketing.
A new, first-ever in Columbia County Business Resource and Small Business Development Center will open soon, combining economic development with free small business coaching, plus workshops, classes, and access to systems and statewide resources to do nothing other than help small businesses succeed. We have our city and county leaders, and partners with the Oregon Small Business Network, to thank for contributing generously from – opportunistically – COVID recovery funds in order to stand this center up. This game changer reflects long-term vision and investment that will help ensure business recovery, retention, and growth throughout every community, moving forward.
Business recruitment and expansion on a larger scale should grow as well, with national and global relocation specialists finally getting back to work and increasingly discovering that some of the best, most developable employment lands in Oregon happen to be right here, where they never looked before. The Port has spearheaded the first comprehensive industrial land inventory in decades, soon delivering up-to-date maps of “buildable opportunity” online, available to site searchers everywhere. We’ll soon be adding a new employment inventory, analysis and strategy.
Also getting site investors’ and site selectors’ attention will be new, cooperative marketing between OMIC, Columbia River PUD, the City of Scappoose, and Columbia Economic Team, focused on the advantage we have with Oregon’s only advanced and additive manufacturing research and development asset, right here. The new PCC/OMIC Training Center opened amidst the pandemic and is already safely drawing in scores of students making way for their future in sophisticated manufacturing.
On the proprietor front, we’re seeing start-ups too, with two new brewery operations and a brewpub set to open soon. Other enterprises are in the works, as well.
These are all good signs, and there are others. The best sign is an Open sign, and any small business that’s open is a survivor. We need these businesses here to provide the fabric of our communities’ cultures and the structure of our economy. What’s here matters. New tools and opportunities are going into place for our business economy to navigate forward even better than before - tougher, smarter, and even more creative - because of the road we’ve travelled together getting to 2022.
Paul Vogel is the executive director of the Columbia Economic Team. He may be reached at 503-410-1061, or at paulvogel@columbiacountyoregon.com.

