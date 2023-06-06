Courageous. Dedicated. Prepared. These three words epitomize the remarkable characteristics, skills, mindsets, and attitudes of the incredible 2023 St. Helens High School graduates.
They have faced and conquered some of the most challenging times in the history of our public education system, emerging stronger, wiser, and ready to take on the world.
From the very beginning of their high school journey in distance learning, these graduates embarked on a path filled with endless possibilities. With fresh and open eyes and minds, they eagerly embraced the next four years, envisioning engaging academic activities, collaborative discussions, hands-on experiments, and extracurricular pursuits. They embraced diverse experiences, including caring for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, exploring automotive technology, construction, metals, and manufacturing, participating in athletic events and competitions, and connecting with peers through clubs and community service.
Courageous. This class of 2023 has shown tremendous courage in their pursuit of knowledge, embracing new perspectives, and becoming confident citizens of integrity. Rather than shy away from complex topics that our society has experienced in the last four years, they have leaned in, listened intently, and sought understanding.
Dedicated. Hardworking and community-focused, these graduates have consistently demonstrated their dedication to serving others. They have embraced technology, set goals, maintained organization, and displayed an unmatched work ethic. They have brought home state championships, sportsmanship, and academic awards. Their acts of kindness have fostered an atmosphere of respect and compassion throughout our campus.
Prepared. Equipped with a diverse set of skills, academic achievements, and resilience, these graduates are prepared for the next stage of their lives. Whether pursuing higher education or entering the workforce, they are ready to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. The list of programs and universities they will be attending next year is a testament to their preparedness. From motorcycle mechanics to civil engineering, nursing to construction management, education to computer science, and a multitude of other disciplines, these graduates are embarking on paths that will shape their futures.
As they transition into adulthood, I wish these graduates the opportunity to shape their lives according to their own definition of success. With their exceptional talent and potential for greatness, I have no doubt that they will make positive contributions to our society and lead the next generation with wisdom and compassion.
The class of 2023 from St. Helens High School has reason to be proud, and I wholeheartedly congratulate each and every one of them on their remarkable achievements. May their futures be filled with prosperity, fulfillment, and the realization of their dreams.
Dr. Katy Wagner is the Principal at St. Helens High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.