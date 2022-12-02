Editor's Note: The following letter to Scappoose residents appears in the December City of Scappoose News Letter.
This past fall has been a very productive time for the City and I am happy to share our progress and accomplishments with you as we prepare to welcome in the new year.
• The City held our first ever Adventure Fest. It was widely attended and a lot of positive feedback was received regarding the focus on family friendly activities, local bands and vendors.
• The Urban Renewal Agency has received multiple applications for its newly established grant programs. Thus far, two awards have been made, the Healthy Smiles Project re-ceived $15,000 and Cathedral Coffee received $7,000. There are other applications still being considered for funding and the process remains open for additional applications.
• New conceptual plans for Grabhorn Park have been completed and shared with the Parks and Recreation Committee. Additionally, they have been made available to the consultant Team, MIG, who is completing the City’s Parks Master Plan update. The Committee voted to incorporate further discussion on development of this park space into the Master Plan process rather than conducting it as a parallel process. There will be ample opportunities for the community to engage in the Parks Master Plan process including a survey, in-person outreach at community events, intercept surveys at local parks during recreation events, the Annual Town Meeting, City website and the City’s social media accounts.
• Completion of the Peace Candle has been delayed due to supply chain issues related to the restoration of the wick. That said, the Candle has been repainted and all electrical work has been completed to ensure proper lighting.
• The Police Department hosted a Halloween Drive-Thru Event on October 31st and handed out candy and gift bags.
These are just a few of many projects City Staff have been working on over the last few months. If you ever have questions about a specific project, please feel free to contact me and or schedule a time to meet.
With the new year we are also welcoming in a new Council. I would like to acknowledge the contributions of the outgoing members and wish them well as they move on to pursue other endeavors. Additionally, I would like to congratulate and welcome all the new members of Council, I look forward to working with this group come January 2023.
Finally, I want to acknowledge and thank City Staff for all their hard work and dedication in implementing the vision of Council and addressing the City’s day to day needs.
I hope you enjoy a safe and wonderful holiday season! Happy New Year!
Alexandra Rains is the Scappoose City Manager. She may be reached at 503-543-7146.
