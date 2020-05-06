The weather is improving, and people are ready to get back outdoors and enjoy the special place that we love.
Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) is beginning a slow reopening by allowing limited day use at eight facilities,
Parks returning to limited daytime service:
- Tryon Creek in Portland
- Willamette Mission north of Keizer
- Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake
- State Capitol State Park in Salem
- The Cove Palisades boat ramp at Lake Billy Chinook near Culver
- Prineville Reservoir boat ramp near Prineville
- Joseph Stewart boat ramp on Lost Creek Lake near Shady Cove
- Pilot Butte to pedestrians (no vehicles) in Bend
Not all restrooms will be open, and parking will be limited.
Next week, OPRD hopes to open other state parks to day use, based on the readiness of the community around the park to welcome visitors, and park readiness relating to staffing, supplies and equipment. Be advised, state parks will open and close with little advance notice; updates will be posted online at oregonstateparks.org or call 800-551-6949 (Mon-Fri. 8 a.m-5 p.m.) and should be checked before visiting.
Visitors should expect a different state park experience than they are used to, and will need to prepare by:
- Staying home if you are sick.
- Only visit with members of your household
- Wear a face covering. Homemade is fine
- Practice physical distancing, stay six feet away from people not from your household.
- Bring all supplies---food, water, hand sanitizer---needed for a short trip.
- Leave no trace: pack out everything you bring in.
- Stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care.
- Watch for signs at the park for more information.
- If a park is already crowded, then leave, and plan to return at a later time.
High-density parks on the north coast, the Columbia Gorge, boat accesses to the John Day and Deschutes Rivers, and places like Smith Rock in Central Oregon will likely be among the last to return to limited service, and no dates for state parks in those regions have been announced.
State park camping will return as soon as it can be safely managed, and while preparations are being made, no opening date has been selected.
The Stay Home, Save Lives order has been working, and Oregon has one of the lower rates of infection, but there is still no vaccine or treatment for the novel coronavirus so even when we are able to reopen, it will not be business as usual.
We will have fewer closures, but public safety requirements, such as physical distancing, will remain in place. Oregon Governor Brown is taking a regional approach to restarting the economy, and currently we are in Region 1, which includes Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah counties.
Given the mix of rural and urban populations in Region 1, elected officials will be speaking with the Governor and requesting that the rural counties of Columbia, Tillamook and Clatsop be considered separate from the urban counties of Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas.
While there has been much in the news about wanting to restart Oregon’s economy, the threat to public health due to COVID-19 is very real. Just this week we received word that two seafood processing plants in Astoria have closed after 13 workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Clatsop County health officials are working with company officials to increase testing and implement contact tracing to try to keep this outbreak from growing and overwhelming the hospitals and health care networks in the area.
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but we monitor our email and phone daily, and we are working to assist constituents. If you need help or have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we’ll see what can be done.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431
• Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301 • Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
(0) comments
