Oregon Governor Brown has called a Special Session for June 24 to address community policing and how COVID-19 has affected you, our communities and businesses.
Police oversight
Police oversight will be one focus of the session and legislation may include provisions that would reduce the ability of an arbitrator to lessen disciplinary action against a law enforcement officer who has committed misconduct. There has been opposition when this has been proposed in the past but there is now bi-partisan support for its passage in both Oregon chambers.
Lawmakers are also interested in forming a bi-partisan workgroup to evaluate and suggest changes to state law regarding the use of physical force by law enforcement. The workgroup’s report and proposed legislative amendments would be considered in the 2021 Legislative Session.
Another related bill we may be considering would require the Oregon Attorney General to investigate and prosecute any death or serious physical injury at the hands of police. Some people think that the Oregon Department of Justice is the most appropriate agency for these independent legal examinations into cases where law enforcement kills or seriously injures civilians.
Pandemic impact
Governor Brown also wants to see some of her COVID-19 Executive Orders codified into Oregon Law. This could include moratoriums on residential and commercial evictions, protections against foreclosure, and protections to ensure federal CARES Act payments are safe from garnishment.
The state is expecting a $2.7 billion drop in anticipated revenues during this two-year budget cycle which ends on June 30, 2021. Currently, the legislature is looking at strategies to close that funding gap, including cost cutting, spending down reserves, Federal Aid and other options. The Governor plans on calling another Special Session to deal with the budget later this summer.
There will be some challenges to this special session because the Capitol is located in Marion County, which is currently in the Phase One reopening. This means that gatherings are restricted to no more than 25 people and physical distancing is required. The Capitol Building will remain closed to the public but public participation will still be encouraged.
Some measures to allow this include asking people to submit written testimony via email and having them register with the committee staff in advance so they can provide personal testimony by computer or phone. In addition, a laptop will be set up in front of the Capitol to allow for walk-up testimony.
As always, video streaming is available via the Oregon Legislative Information System, and a monitor will be set up outside the Capitol for open viewing.
Very busy interim
This has been the busiest interim period on record. My staff and I have been working with constituents and state employment officials on a daily basis to resolve unemployment issues. If you are still having problems, we want to help and are willing to do our best to help you obtain the benefits you are owed. If you would like our assistance, please reach out to me by email, supply your contact information, and we will then channel your requests to the appropriate person to best address your needs.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431 • Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
• Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
