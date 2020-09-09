2020 Season includes a return visit of several cast members including Emily Roeske as Sophie Piper Cromwell, Joey Zimmerman as Dylan Piper and Phillip Van Dyke as Luke.
Halloween may only come once a year, but in St. Helens you can celebrate it all month long. This year things will look different with festival preparations being made to exceed the current guidelines from the Governor.
Guests need tickets to get into the fenced area of the plaza where in 1998 the small city of St. Helens served as a backdrop to the 1998 Disney Channel Halloween classic “Halloweentown”, and they will also be wearing masks and getting their temperature checked. Hand sanitizing stations will also be abundant along with beefed up cleaning schedules inside the new fenced ticketed area on weekends, Saturdays until 5 p.m. and Sundays until 4 p.m.. General admission tickets are limited to 250 guests and include all weekend activities. This cuts down on touch points. Designated parking is also included to keep visiting cars out of the neighborhoods.
Inside the fenced area guests are in for a treat that will hopefully put some magic back into life without lines. On weekends the festival features many attractions including a new Haunted Hotel, updated Museum of Peculiarities & Oddities, and newly designed Alien Experience. The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins greets visitors with many new meticulously carved pumpkins along with other fun gags. Street performers take to the blacktop daily as the audience stands by positioned cones in order to keep a safe distance in the outdoor arena. Witches will dance and others can join in – from a distance. Monitors encourage folks to engage with the protocols.
Many businesses are already “geared up” and have taken measures to keep their staff and customers safe. They are preparing with “Grab and Go” and reduced menus to expedite diners. In the food court/vendor area only parking tickets are needed. Cones indicate appropriate distance at participating vendors which include many food offerings presented by local nonprofits. Picnic tables are being positioned throughout to accommodate regulations for people to eat. Local nonprofits are making plans to keep their volunteers safe while providing staffing for the festival on weekends.
For those that enjoy a new adventure experience, Sand Island Campground sets the stage for an island boat ride where guests enjoy a fireside story, pumpkins and a captured Sasquatch!
An entire outbound media program is engaged which will alert those who want to come to Spirit of Halloweentown that there are new rules and guidelines and tickets are needed to park or for the attraction area. Limiting access and encouraging safe behavior is the primary goal. The City doesn’t want to be overrun like the coastal communities and other locations have been during the summer and holidays. Local law enforcement and groups like Community Emergency Response Team continue to be involved with safety and traffic patterns.
During weekdays and weekends afterhours there is no need for tickets, allowing locals and visitors to snap some photos and visit the plaza. The Haunted Hotel, Sand Island Experience and some vendors will also be open. Visit the website for specifics on times and days. In the past the pumpkin lightings drew large audiences but this year that too has changed. No community pumpkin lighting or parade further cuts down on traffic. Celebrity events are only included with General Tickets.
The details of all these events (and others) can be found at www.discovercolumbiacounty.com, www.spiritofhalloweentown.com and www.instagram.com/spiritofhalloweentown/
