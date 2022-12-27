As 2022 comes to an end, we have many things to be grateful for in St. Helens.
One of the biggest accomplishments for the City of St. Helens this year was the start of construction for the Waterfront Redevelopment Project. This has been a long time coming. After years of planning, infrastructure work is finally starting. While we construct utilities, streets, sidewalks, and other infrastructure along our waterfront, the City is also focused on finding the right partnerships to develop our vacant Riverfront Property.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us to build a waterfront that is truly special for the community. It’s an opportunity to reconnect our community to the river and help support our future economy.
Please join us on this journey if you haven’t already. Check out what’s currently happening and sign up for our waterfront newsletter to get the latest information at https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront.
This year, the City Council also made public safety a priority. We believe that a safe community is a thriving community. We’ve supported our police force through hiring new officers and continuing our efforts to build a new public safety facility. Public safety will continue to be one of our priorities as we move into 2023. We believe that a well-trained, well-equipped police force is an asset to our community.
COVID restrictions were fully lifted in 2022, and this meant that we were able to host our City events like we have in years past. Large crowds returned to the St. Helens waterfront to attend our annual events like 13 Nights on the River, Spirit of Halloweentown, and Independence Day fireworks. People have a lot of different opinions about tourism, but tourism is a good thing for communities when it is done right.
Our events help introduce people around our region to St. Helens. Tourism continues to support our local businesses. A successful tourism industry attracts developers who are interested in investing in our community. In 2023, we will continue to find ways to improve and invest in our tourism efforts.
Our city continued to grow this year. Certified population estimates show that Columbia County outpaced several Portland metro areas in growth percentages. While growth brings many positives to the community, it also presents some challenges. Some of our biggest challenges and priorities in 2023 will be meeting the needs of our growing community.
Sewer and water capacity is a top priority in 2023. The City recently adopted new master plans to address our utility infrastructure needs. Our city has been growing fast the last few years. Several subdivisions and other construction projects have come to St. Helens, and there is still interest from developers to build here. Our recent sewer master plan identified several areas in St. Helens where our sewer infrastructure is already at capacity. We have to fix this issue in 2023. Three key sewer projects have been identified for immediate upgrade, and we will begin working on those projects in the new year.
Our Engineering Division is also looking at infrastructure projects that need to happen as we anticipate future growth. As Mayor, I’m committed to being proactive about this issue. The City Council feels the same way. We need to do more than fix issues after they are happening. We need to plan for the future. This is about the health and safety of our community. It’s about investing in our future growth and success.
Infrastructure projects aren’t cheap. We’ve all felt the economic effects of the last few years. We’re facing skyrocketing inflation, supply chain issues, price increases at the grocery store, gas station, and everywhere else, and we have bank accounts that feel like they’re constantly shrinking. The City of St. Helens isn’t immune to these same issues. As we continue to prioritize public safety, work to meet infrastructure needs, and invest in our waterfront, the City Council is challenged with creating a balanced budget that meets the many needs of our community. Our budget season starts soon, and we will be working hard to adopt a budget that addresses these issues.
We will also be welcoming two new city councilors to St. Helens in the new year. It certainly took me awhile to adjust to my role as Mayor when I was elected. It’s a big learning curve. Our new councilors will be trained in the rules of government, learn about processes, and be shown how we partner and work with hundreds of other agencies and organizations. I look forward to working with them to meet our challenges in 2023 as we build the best city possible for our community.
Rick Scholl is the Mayor of St. Helens. He may be reached at 503-397-6272.
