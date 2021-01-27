Columbia River Fire & Rescue would like to take a moment to say thank you to our paramedics and community partners.
Our agency has been involved in a joint effort COVID vaccination process for the past several weeks. This clinic wouldn’t have been a success without our internal members as well as our community partners.
- Warren Community Fellowship
- Assembly of God Church
- Clatskanie Fire District
- Mist-Birkenfeld
- Scappoose Fire Districtand
- Columbia County Public Health.
Without the amazing relationships with our neighboring fire agencies and our community partners, the COVID vaccine wouldn’t have been possible in our rural community.
Notable recognition needs to go to the following Columbia River Fire & Rescue members:
Community Paramedic Nina Kerr Bryant and Medical Services Officer, Tim Hennigan, Firefighter/Paramedic Jerry Cole and our EMS Division Chief Erick Holsey.
Approximately 80% of Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s staff are now vaccinated thank you to the efforts of these folks. Individuals in the Phase 1-A group in our county very likely received a vaccination from one of these staff members at the different clinics hosted over the past few weeks. They spent very long days from 9 a.m. until well after 8 p.m. at vaccination clinics and providing the COVID vaccine served with a positive outlook. Each of them spent tireless hours and ended with a smile on their face.
Chaplain/Senior Firefighter Cary Wacker and Chaplain Steve Berry were also an integral part in this process as they offered their church facilities to assist in multiple clinics.
We are proud to have such positive staff that are willing to participate for the good of the community. We know there are still several groups to vaccinate as we move forward and we trust that Columbia County Public Health is working hard to ensure the next groups in line will receive vaccines as well. We were honored to be able to serve the vaccines to front line workers to ensure their health and safety as we move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia Fire & Rescue
- Address: Columbia River Fire & Rescue Administration Offices, 270 Columbia Blvd. St. Helens, OR 97051
- Phone: 503-397-2990
- Fax: 503-397-3198
- Email: www.crfr.com.
