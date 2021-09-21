It seems Sheriff Pixley is getting bashed for standing up for our civil liberties.
Politics and subsequent overreaching government that can destroy our freedom at the whisk of a pen, should always have reasonable debate to challenge its often authoritarian, political stances.
This virus has been politicized from the very onset and the so-called science for the effectiveness of masks has never been authenticated by any fact-based studies. But the case for the opposite seems to have more teeth and is largely unreported. Why? Are we just satisfied with appearing physically safe or secure or should we advance our thinking to allow “all” science into the debate?
So, we get this mandate from both elected officials and appointed ones that are powerfully disguised as concern for the health and well-being of the people. CDC guidelines have been all over the map and thus have lost credibility. So, not backed by any specific scientific details, they are issuing blanket assumptions that are not working... are we to keep shutting down our society, in turn arresting law-abiding citizens ,by pursuing a very rough guesstimate of how to eradicate rather than live with this virus. Is there a “cure” for the common cold?
It seems that Sheriff Pixley is prioritizing the needs of Columbia County residents by concentrating on crime, drug laboratories, domestic abuse/disputes, tangible/immediate emergencies, etc. Public safety goes well beyond enforcing a mandate that generally has the weight of people’s livelihoods as a huge side effect. Reason and common sense go a long way towards securing our freedom and liberties. Ever reaching authoritarian mandates will destroy a free society.
Thank you, Sheriff Pixley for getting our constitutionally granted liberties at the forefront of this discussion.
Brad Vanek is a Rainier resident.
