I want to send you Thanksgiving greetings as we celebrate the holidays.
Unfortunately, it will not be celebrations as usual due to the pandemic. Instead, this Thanksgiving is going to be different and challenging as we try to enjoy our families and friends from a distance during the time of COVID-19.
As people have become frustrated with safety measures and restrictions and started relaxing their behavior there has been a resurgence in the virus which is infecting more Oregonians every day. Oregon’s death toll is now 847, with a record 21 fatalities reported on Tuesday alone. The number of Oregonians hospitalized and in intensive care units with COVID-19 is also on the rise.
We can each do our part to help reduce the spread of the virus: wear a mask, keep six feet between you and other people when you’re in public and wash your hands often. In addition, all Oregon counties are currently subject to a two-week freeze. Recommendations are that you limit the size of your social gatherings to six people or fewer and gather with no more than one other household at a time.
During Legislative Days in December, committees will hold informational hearings that may lead to legislation, hear reports from state agencies and task forces, and keep current on subjects impacting Oregonians.
As Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, I will be overseeing a meeting with a focus on wildfires. Committee members will receive the traditional review and debrief of the 2020 wildfire season, which was the most catastrophic in Oregon State history. This will set the context for looking forward into techniques and strategies that can prevent, mitigate, and reduce future catastrophic fires.
Following a fire there are post fire natural resource recovery efforts undertaken in burned areas, and those relate to salvage logging, erosion, landslides, sedimentation, watersheds, and replanting. Oregon State University experts will update committee members on wildfire management response and planning tools that describe a three prong strategy:
1) resilient landscapes
2) fire-adapted communities
3) safe and effective wildfire response.
We will also hear about efforts undertaken by other Western States relating to resilient and adapted communities and forests following their own catastrophic wildfire seasons.
The Governor’s office will also discuss their wildfire priorities heading into the 2021 session which include allocation of $50 million over the next biennium to develop a comprehensive wildfire map, bolster fire-fighting capacity and target tree thinning and fuel reduction projects in forests described as high risk.
The devastation caused by the wildfires is causing an increased interest in the Affordable Housing Land Acquisition Revolving Loan Program. Established by the Legislature in 2017, it allows eligible organizations to access the loan fund to purchase land for development of affordable housing. Loans are repaid within eight years when the construction financing is obtained. The money is then made available for future loans.
I’m happy to see the NW Oregon Housing Authority in St. Helens has received the largest allocation to date, with the award of a $1.6 million dollar loan to develop rural multi-family housing. This project will begin in the coming year and use federal low-income housing tax credits, Oregon local Innovation Fast Track funding and other resources.
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, and meetings are being conducted virtually. My staff and I monitor my email and phone daily, as we continue to assist constituents. If you need help in these trying times or have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, please contact my office and we’ll see what can be done.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Telephone: 503-986-1431
- 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
