Everyone knows a magician never tells their secrets.
Middle aged women are the true keepers of the magic of life. Since this is a well-kept secret, I'll elaborate.
Everyone, upon entering the stage of life, was given a sometimes looser or sometimes very specific role to play. Once women hit middle age and mother nature eases off the accelerator on the estrogen bus, we begin to see life doesn't exactly work the way we were told it would, so we might begin to consider NOT working the way we were told we should. We start looking around the world and, hopefully, we stop affording toward what we were told, and we realize the cost of things. Not dollars. Energy.
Doing anything takes energy. Doing things we don't want to do, don't serve us, or doing things that are in reality other's to do, is very expensive energy. The fortunate middle-aged woman, and let's not be sexist here, and man, knows the most important resources we have are our time and our energy. Used unwisely, our outcome is a life of quiet desperation.
No thank you.
Perhaps it's heresy to say, but what if our greatest successes come when we use less energy, but that energy, time and thought we do use, is focused, precise and targeted toward our best outcomes?
Not only did I hit the Wall of Middle Age going 60 miles an hour, but I wasn't wearing a seatbelt. I didn't just have an existential crisis because I likely have more life behind than ahead, but I'd worn myself out by driving in everyone's lane but my own. I was trying to be and do and experience other people's views and values and live on their outcomes. And then one day I found I couldn't do anything at all.
Since then, I've had a proper timeout, considered what I've done, and realized the error of my ways. More importantly, I know what I'll do that's different than I did before.
Whatever your age or sex, here’s the magic of understanding life isn't joking around: You will best serve the world, your relationships and yourself when you stop doing the things that take so much energy from you, and start doing those that fill your tank up.
And watch then, the world just might respond with, "Thanks, we've been waiting for you." While this may not be a secret, it does feel like magic. Don’t believe me? Try it yourself and see what happens.
Michelle Pierson Young is a Lincoln City life coach. She may be reached at Michelleatplay.com or at 503-957-0821.
