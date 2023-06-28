On Friday, June 16, the Columbia Chorale of Oregon and the Singing Eagles of the Modoc of Medicine Creek combined their talents in concert at the Scappoose High School Auditorium.

The evening opened with songs by the River City Singers Children’s Choir under the direction of Dr. Lynnda Fuller. Then the sacred offerings of the Singing Eagles and the cantata, The Wisdom of Columbia County, were interwoven in performance before an audience of over 350 people, conveying in chant and choral music the Native American and post-colonial histories of our county, and anticipating their future.

