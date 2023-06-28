On Friday, June 16, the Columbia Chorale of Oregon and the Singing Eagles of the Modoc of Medicine Creek combined their talents in concert at the Scappoose High School Auditorium.
The evening opened with songs by the River City Singers Children’s Choir under the direction of Dr. Lynnda Fuller. Then the sacred offerings of the Singing Eagles and the cantata, The Wisdom of Columbia County, were interwoven in performance before an audience of over 350 people, conveying in chant and choral music the Native American and post-colonial histories of our county, and anticipating their future.
This was the inaugural public performance of this music for both groups. The Singing Eagles, Jaz Zangari and his son Jaysiah Zangari and brother Yesmowit Zangari, were received with enthusiastic acclaim. So was the Columbia Chorale of Oregon, fifty strong, with Liz Kohl at the piano and Paxton Washburn at the bass drum, simultaneously conducted by Artistic Director Alice Rice Boyer. Merle Pence, known and loved as the Santa Claus of St. Helens, took on the role of Narrator, and solos were sung by Gabrielle Widman, Paul T. Wright, Chantell Halsted, Tamsel Tack, Becky Jesse, Pat Orr, Kim Worrall, Wes Hanson, and Erik Hundtoft.
Dee Vadnais, whose painting Columbia County: Canaan Road View has branded the cantata, wrote about the combined performances: “What a triumph of imagination to have created something so hugely magnificent, complex, and beautiful.”
On Saturday, June 17, Grand Marshall Merle Pence led the annual St. Helens Kiwanis Parade, named “The Wisdom of Columbia County” after this original work of music.
The Wisdom of Columbia County, composed by Kevin Bryant Lay with lyrics by Margaret Trenchard-Smith, is anticipated to be performed again in partnership with the Singing Eagles at Carnegie Hall in New York City on May 27, 2024, under the baton of Alice Rice Boyer.
Margaret Trenchard-Smith is a St. Helens resident.
