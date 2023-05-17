Guest Column

Recently the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in two rulings, Martin and Grants Pass, ruled “We hold simply that is it unconstitutional to punish a person for simply sleeping somewhere in public if one has nowhere else to do so.” However, the Court also made it clear that Cities are not required to build housing, and may enact place, time, and manner restrictions.

In other words, cities can choose the place where sleeping is permitted, the time when it is permitted, and the manner it can take place. The State of Oregon enacted rules that the place, time, and manner restrictions must be “objectively reasonable from the perspective of those experiencing houselessness.” The State of Oregon also required cities to “Develop a policy that recognizes the social nature of the problem of homeless individuals camping on public property. Implement the policy as developed, to ensure the most humane treatment for removal of homeless individuals from camping sites on public property.”

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.