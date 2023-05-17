Recently the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in two rulings, Martin and Grants Pass, ruled “We hold simply that is it unconstitutional to punish a person for simply sleeping somewhere in public if one has nowhere else to do so.” However, the Court also made it clear that Cities are not required to build housing, and may enact place, time, and manner restrictions.
In other words, cities can choose the place where sleeping is permitted, the time when it is permitted, and the manner it can take place. The State of Oregon enacted rules that the place, time, and manner restrictions must be “objectively reasonable from the perspective of those experiencing houselessness.” The State of Oregon also required cities to “Develop a policy that recognizes the social nature of the problem of homeless individuals camping on public property. Implement the policy as developed, to ensure the most humane treatment for removal of homeless individuals from camping sites on public property.”
The St. Helens Planning Commission started studying this matter back in August. Regarding the somewhere of public property the Commission’s study and deliberations concluded that parks, neighborhoods, trails, the waterfront, and business areas are not appropriate places for people to sleep or camp and has made this recommendation to the City Council. After careful study, the Planning Commission identified an appropriately sized portion of St. Helens’ valuable public property that protected neighborhoods and businesses, and that recommendation was submitted to the City Council for its consideration.
Regarding time, the Planning Commission determined that five days would be the maximum in any 30 days a person could camp in a place, and afterwards cannot camp in St. Helens again until 60 days has passed. This was recommended to the City Council.
Regarding manner, the Planning Commission determined to limit the size of a camp spot to 12 x 12, that it would remain free of litter when occupied and vacated, no fires can be used. These are not encampments, but places for people to temporarily shelter for their survival.
In adopting these recommendations, the Planning Commission carefully implemented State Law that recognized the social nature of the problem of homeless individuals camping on public property.
In my opinion, a human policy recognizes that homeless people that are not incompetent are completely in charge of their lives. The choice of where to live is an earned right. If the State is to expend significant resources to aid those that need help, it is incumbent upon those persons to seek help at the locations where it is available to them. It is not possible for society to aid those in need if they run from the charity extended. A city has the right to protect itself from being overrun as long as the state has a place where people can go to get help. Oregon has identified those places as Portland, Eugene, and Salem, and is directing significant resources to those areas.
Our neighbor, the City of Rainier, recently adopted a law that allows people to sleep and keep warm and dry in their residential neighborhoods and parks. The law attempts to limit that activity to 24 hours. However, one questions whether requiring a person who is poor and struggling to keep warm and dry should be forced to move every day? Also, the Planning Commission found that parks, neighborhoods, and business districts are not appropriate places for people to camp, whether they be homeless or otherwise. It’s a dangerous precedent to set that any person can simply erect a tent in any neighborhood.
There is a concern, if you build, they will come. The homeless are where they are because they believe it is the best spot for them. A small space for someone to keep warm and dry for three – five days probably will not cause a migration.
Please watch the St. Helens City Council agenda and make sure you are aware of the laws it is considering. All of the aforementioned opinions are my own.
Steve Toschi is an Attorney at Law and a citizen of St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.