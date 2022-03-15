As folks start gearing up for spring break, warmer sunny days are increasing and the intensity of the COVID pandemic and its restrictions appear to be decreasing, it’s pretty natural to begin thinking about travel and visiting other places Ð especially those places and people we haven’t seen for a couple of years. For people elsewhere, visiting our communities and their friends and families here fits right along with that.
Travel trends
Recent travel data show that more than 77% of the travelers to Columbia County stay overnight with family or friends, and May, June and September are our highest volume visitor months. On average, these travel parties are 2.3 people, and they spend an average of $140 per day per person when they stay overnight. If they’re staying with family and friends, they’re spending that money on something besides lodging Ð from food & beverage to shopping and fuel Ð and that means virtually any kind of retail business can be in the visitor or tourism business.
Since more often than not locals are the hosts, they’re likely to take their visitors to places and to do what they enjoy doing themselves. That underscores the belief that quality goods, services, events, and destinations that people who live here want Ð are the best foundational attractions for visitors as well.
In the time since Columbia Economic Team (CET) became the tourism “DMO” (Either Destination Management Organization or Destination Marketing Organization, or both) in 2018, our strategy has been to capitalize on the natural and assets strengths we have here, to enhance and develop them for everyone: locals and visitors or tourists, alike.
The collaborative Tourism Initiative strategy process identified “Outdoor Recreation” Ð especially around water and natural activities as the top priorities among the people who live here. That strategy is the driver behind all our activity ever since Ð developing destination assets that build, enhance, or accentuate advantages we already enjoy. Of course, then COVID hit, and visiting just to visit became difficult or nearly impossible. Places like Vegas, Orlando and “manufactured” destinations struggled mightily. Travel to Oregon even dropped by nearly half. Interestingly enough, daytrips BY Oregonians TO Columbia County experienced increases Ð because we live in a place with fantastic outdoors, we’re close by the state’s largest population center Ð and there were a lot of reasons to want to get out of the house and even Portland for a while.
Enhancing potential
CET kept moving forward, by placing new interpretive signage along the entire length of the 25-mile CZ Trail, accomplished in collaboration with County Parks and Facilities, the CZ Trail Advisory Committee, and local companies like Pacific Stainless and Dahlgren’s Lumber. As a result, traffic on the trail Ð which has a lot of capacity Ð has increased and the Trail has been featured by Travel Oregon and even the Oregon Tourism Commission.
Then we partnered with the city of Vernonia, local activists and volunteers, and the Portland Street Art Alliance to create seven new building wall murals, refresh downtown and turn dead spaces into pocket parks and gardens. It’s not coincidental that Vernonia is the collecting point for CZ Trail travelers of all types, developing destinations means tying things together.
And we partnered with the cities of Clatskanie, Rainier, Scappoose, Vernonia and the County again Ð to place full-service bike stations in each community, and create four new family friendly rides available on Ride with GPS https://ridewithgps.com/ for you, your visiting friends and family, and anyone searching for a fun ride that connects our communities.
All three of these destination development projects were funded through more than $100,000 in grants we went out and earned from Travel Oregon. And they’re all principally focused on outdoor upland, inland, and in-town assets Ð which benefit communities first, and visitors second.
Most recently we got one of eleven state project awards for “Destination Ready” development. This process, led by Travel Oregon, includes a variety of local stakeholders with existing interests, assets and capacity. This initiative is focused entirely on improving access to the water Ð namely the Columbia River Ð in various and versatile ways. Once our priorities are decided, Travel Oregon’s commitment is to work with us hand-in-hand to secure funding to get the work done.
You may have noticed that all this work is grant-funded. Our county doesn’t receive very much in State Lodging Tax revenue due to population size and our relatively small number of lodging properties. This makes successful grant-getting, and relationship building with Travel Oregon and our regional partners Job #1. If you want to know how that’s working, check three consecutive years of successful grants, and the fact that CET’s Wela Negelspach is being recognized this week at the Governor’s Tourism Conference as The Rising Star in state tourism.
May the force be with you
CET isn’t, can’t and shouldn’t be the only driving force behind destination development. And for that matter, a “visitor destination” can be a lot of things: A big event or a series of them Ð like summer concert series, community markets, festivals, parades, County Fairs and rodeos; historic, unusual or notable community landmarks -- history can be a huge reason to visit places -- so can hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking and paddle boarding. 62 magnificent miles of the Columbia is among the greatest destination assets we could ever hope for, now helping people access and enjoy it even more means visitors Ð and business Ð in every community along the shore can benefit from hat we already have. River-related or not, makers, farmers, producers, sellers of all types can be visit-worthy if they want to, and work together to collectively create critical mass and become a thing.
There’s visit-ability in every community and corner of our county. Restaurants are recovering, tasting rooms are springing up, so are indoor skateboard parks (with a bistro), new event spaces and state-of-the RV Parks, and Scappoose Bay is under re-development. Or if you want, just walk outdoors and watch, listen, and breathe -- just ask Wild Columbia County.
We are blessed with a lot to love, which is why so many love living here. Sharing that with visitors provides an economic injection that benefits, literally, every business, worker, and resident in our county. Regardless of all the work to develop destination assets, the best and most sustainable draw for visitors, and new visitor dollars, is seeing healthy, fun, interesting, successful businesses of any type. St. Helens Main Streets and City of Scappoose are helping provide funding for storefront and business upgrades and beautification. Face it, if it catches our eye and looks loved and well cared for from the highway or the street, people are far more likely to stop. Downtown Portland’s current challenges underscore that point, though combined efforts are beginning to improve things.
Bottom line
Columbia Economic Team is in the tourism business for Columbia County and everyone who lives here. But we’re all in the tourism business, in the sense of drawing economic value from the people who pass through, the ones who stay a few days, or the ones who actually come looking for us as their destination.
Paul Vogel is the executive director of the Columbia Economic Team. He may be reached at 503-410-1061, or at paulvogel@columbiacountyoregon.com.
