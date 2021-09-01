The City of St. Helens, five years ago, contracted to fix a leaking reservoir. This goes back to 2008 with a failed fix in 2009.
WPI was awarded the contract August 16, 2016 to fix the 2MG reservoir. This initial fix, then failed, resulting in three additional attempts to correct the initial repair, and all have failed, according to city of St. Helens documents I have reviewed.
ST. Helens is going through the hottest, driest conditions ever experienced, and the city is sitting here with an empty reservoir. This is liken to having fire trucks at the station, but having empty fuel tanks. The contract requires WPI to make repairs upon 60 days of failure. There has now been many months of no attempts to correct this issue.
For two weeks in June, I called Sue Nelson, city engineer, who would not return my phone calls. Finally, I went to her office where there was a notice on the door stating that you had to have an appointment. I determined that if she wouldn’t respond to phone calls, it was unlikely that I would get an appointment. The city employees had been told not to talk to me. The last time that we spoke in person, Sue assured me that the reservoir was going to be repaired as contracted by WPI with no expense to the city.
On April 12 and May 27, with a whole group, engineering WPI (contractor) and others again entered the reservoir. Since that time, there has been no activity. One of the initial problems with the repair was moisture (water) during the application of the Geotextile mat, resulting in poor adhesion, and water trapped under the Geotextile mat. Upon the inspection of the failure, it was determined that there had been no oversight inspection when lower application was applied.
There was a recommendation that due to the condition of the work, that the initial work be removed and replaced, according to city documents that I reviewed. The three following repair corrections were without success. Each failure makes success less likely.
Now with the extreme fire dangers we are left having an empty reservoir, and it seems that the city has been reluctant to press the issue. I believe the city is being held hostage to their own actions, due to the fact that they may be somewhat complicit with the initial failure because of their earlier lack of oversight. It is time for the contract to be fulfilled, holding someone responsible to the contract stipulations.
Ron Trommlitz is a St. Helens resident.
