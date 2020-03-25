Dear Chronicle readers,
During the coronavirus epidemic, The Chronicle is providing daily online updates at thechronicleonline.com and in our print editions each Wednesday, to keep you updated on the every changing events and how they are impacting all of us.
We strongly support state and local efforts and public restrictions to slow the virus and appalled all those complying with the restrictions. This is a very difficult time for many in our community and our hearts and prayers are with all struggling through this health crisis. Together, we will endure. Together we will get through this and move ahead.
Since 1936, The Chronicle has been the main source of how local readers get their news and information. Providing you with the most up-to-date and confirmed information about the coronavirus and its impact on our community is something we don’t take lightly. Dedicated to our local independence and local permanence, we will continue to both serve and be part of the community documenting factual and critical news during and after this pandemic.
Newspaper readers today are news consumers who manage themselves with what news they receive, as well as when and how, through multiple platforms. With our digital and social media platforms, The Chronicle is the largest and most trusted news source in our community. We’re active community members and catalyst for economic development. We’re here to document local stories and help our community. We will continue to be a beacon and steadfast provider of credible and accurate reporting during this trying time to keep you well informed.
In fact, you, our valued readers and advertisers, are the reason for the success of The Chronicle. There are countless communities across the country, many much larger than St. Helens, that don’t have a hometown newspaper to call their very own. Our advertisers have always responded by advertising locally, and our readers have always responded by supporting our community businesses in difficult times.
In times like these, we understand and are honored to be the stewards who have documented relevant news since 1936.
Jeremy C. Ruark
Publisher /Executive Editor
The Chronicle
