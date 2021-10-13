When I first moved to Columbia County in 2016, I had never seen the movie Halloweentown, let alone heard of all the festivities that St. Helens had to offer during October.
I had two young children and we decided to watch the movie after hearing about the Spirit of Halloweentown. My daughter and her friend really liked the movie and wanted to go see where it was filmed, so we decided to take a trip down to St. Helens and visit Halloweentown.
We were able to see the pumpkin and walk in the same places that the actors walked. One of their favorite things to see was the yellow taxicab with a skeleton driver. They recognized the courthouse from the movie, and honestly, they may have felt like they were in the movie in that moment.
That was also the first year that we attended the Children’s Parade sponsored by The Chronicle. When we arrived to line up for the parade, the line stretched all the way up to the John Gumm School and beyond. I was surprised to see so many children with their families. The kids were giddy with excitement. As we stood in line, a gentleman came up to us and handed us a bag with some candy in it to get us ready to trick-or-treat at the businesses downtown after the parade.
Little did I know, that two years later, I would be working at The Chronicle and I would be the one handing out the bags of candy to ghosts, princesses, jedi’s and more. I love being at this event every year and definitely missed it last year. The best part is seeing how excited all the kids are to be there and seeing how much fun they have showing off their costumes. It is a fantastic event for the children, but the adults have their fun too. We are lucky to have events like these in our community.
Little Trick or Treaters
Join us for the Little Trick-or-Treaters Parade on Sat., Oct. 30, at 1st Street and St. Helens Street. Assembly begins at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Map on page 3.
Kelli Nicholson is the office manager at The Chronicle. She can be reached at 503-397-0116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.