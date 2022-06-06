I was one of over 7,000 people who wrote letters in support of NEXT renewable diesel project and their DEQ air permit.
Seven Thousand People. White collar workers. Blue collar workers. Long-time community members. Future, hopeful community members. Parents, teachers, local leaders. So many different voices, so many different paths. And yet, all of them showed up in support of this project. Want to know why? Because it’s exactly what Columbia County needs, and exactly where and when we need it.
NEXT is bringing career opportunities, not just jobs, to our local workers. They’re bringing unique partnerships and being good corporate neighbors. They’re bringing thoughtful development plans that help create new wetland habitats. They’re bringing the future of the green fuel industry right here, to Oregon, to put Port Westward on the map and to help us meet the climate crisis head on.
The list of positives for this project goes on and on. And that’s exactly why so many people came out to write letters of support, and exactly why I’ll continue to show up in support of NEXT and this future green fuels project.
Join me in adding to the chorus of support - you certainly aren’t alone!
Yolanda Martin Lucas
