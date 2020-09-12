A sign on Highway 30 caught my attention. It said in big red letters “Fire Brad Witt”
I was a bit shocked and surprised to see the sign. I have always appreciated Representative Witt and have never had a problem reaching him or people on his staff.
I have been and still am “Glad that we have Brad.” He has been there when people needed him.
Right now, he is working with the Oregon Employment Division to correct their failure to get people needed checks. He is a strong advocate for health care and has worked to protect and improve our Oregon Health plan. He is a sports man, outdoorsman, angler, hunter and reloader. And an advocate for animals, wild and domestic. He worked hard to stop the illegal trade in shark fins.
Brad is a genuine person who supports timber workers, hunters, and the needs of the majority of all Oregonians.
I have always believed that you don’t fix something that isn’t broken. Brad is far from broken; he is active and working hard in Salem for all of us.
His opponents may have signs up to fire him, but you don’t fire a man who works as hard for us as he does.
I’m “glad that we have Brad.” I hope you are as well.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
