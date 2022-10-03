I'm in my 70's and thrilled when younger people share their ideas and perspectives about life in Oregon.
I'm especially pleased that Logan Laity is running for the Oregon House of Representatives because he will be a breath of fresh air in Salem. He's already proved himself to be a true public servant.
Logan was at a Zoom meeting I attended. I was impressed with his hands-on experience about policies and government, including how to get things done in the legislature.
He's a small business owner and community volunteer in the Tillamook area, putting his values and communication skills to work serving people every day. He has seen first-hand that government can be a force for good. He's committed to protecting rights for all people.
Logan knows that a rising tide lifts all boats, especially in our north coast rural communities. He's running for office to make life better for Oregonians - with better schools, day care, and elder care. He will work for stable and affordable housing, common sense gun laws, and comprehensive health care.
I hope you get to talk with Logan. He goes door-to-door to hear your concerns. Please check out his website, www.loganfororegon.com.
Democracy is on the ballot in November. Update your voter registration by October 18 if you have a name or address change.
I'm excited to vote for Logan Laity to be our state representative. I hope you'll vote for him, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.