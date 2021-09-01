Last Saturday evening I had the opportunity to attend the HOPE & Turning Point community picnic and benefit auction – my first such event since joining Columbia Economic Team, due to COVID. I was able to see and meet many people I know only from Zooms, and they were making great things happen in person.
The sincere commitment by everyone involved for supporting these organizations…and by extension…neighbors in need throughout the Clatskanie and Rainier communities, was overwhelming to me.
Over many years I’ve been involved in some social service benefit auctions much larger than this one, but the Community Picnic stands head and shoulders above those for the warm community feel and the selfless generosity of everyone there.
I was proud that a number of my own Board and organization members were present, right in the thick of bidding and fundraising, not the least of which is Clatskanie PUD, whose staff team was the engine for much of the night --- and as volunteer board members for both HOPE and Turning Point day in and day out. But they were also surrounding by so many community members and companies really determined to make the evening a success – and ensure that the communities can help feed and assist those in need.
A great evening, a great purpose, vital work, and a privilege to attend.
Sincerely,
Paul Vogel
Executive Director Columbia Economic Team
