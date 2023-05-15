A pair of fundraisers by the Columbia County Republican Central Committee is under state review after the events appear to flout Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) regulations.
Anyone surprised the GOP is doing something crooked in Columbia County or anywhere else. You shouldn’t be. Look who their last so-called president was. A conman with a crime family full of grifters. The only president to be impeached twice, accused of sexual assault by 20 different women currently being sued by one of his victims which he is too scared to testify at the trial Indicted for campaign fraud, under 2 federal investigation for possible money laundering another for taking federal documents and refusing to return them and of course the biggy which stemmed from the big lie about the election being stolen, All of which he calls a witch hunt. Well, the hunt is over they found the witch and it’s trump. Oh yah, lets not overlook how disgusting he is bragging about grabbing women by the private parts. A real class act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.