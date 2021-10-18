Fall brings on those all colors of tree leaves and holidays. A ‘Native American’ Indigenous holiday for 1492! Also, Veterans Day, all Souls Day/Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and yes, the New Year’s Eve; of 2022
We give thanks to the so many that we can’t see and ask forgiveness in through the spirit world. Always asking for a helping hand. Each year we’re reminded of those days marked on our calendars to give thanks. We should thank those giving us cleaning services in protecting school children.
Nightly services as in sanitized cleaning before weekend church services. Emergence police/fire responders with their blue gloves. And no matter if one is taken to a hospital or jail with the lingering smell of beech. Public restrooms like those in parks and store restrooms. From birth, daily/yearly cleaning just to protect their health against; virus as today’s COVID-19! You know, ‘we the people’ looking out for those around us!
By washing hands and masking up you can put in cleanness.’ It’d stop nose wipe with one’s shirt sleeves! The biggest these days is thanks given to those we love through caring.
As a kid in the mid 1940’s, I had the measles that almost killed me. Knowing there was a vaccine for my children before going to school in the 70’s I was very thankful. And now, wow, mankind has a vaccine for this C-19. What an opportunity to save so many from this illness. ‘That’s a church pray of celebration this Thanksgiving don’t you think!’
Dean Ebert
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.