I read the short article about the current state of the Comcast Business Office, and the company’s desire to close this in-person customer service location.
I have lived in this community for decades, and have never visited the location. Others may visit all the time. A low in-person customer count was cited as one of the reasons Comcast would like to close this location. Missing from this article was the actual customer count. How many customers go to the office to conduct their business in person?
Many companies we do business with everyday do not have a physical presence in St. Helens. Instead they provide in-home customer service as needed, or online service including bill pay. NW Natural comes to mind. I wonder if push back from the city is more about income than it is having a Comcast office.
Given the people that work from home or receive their education from home, and count on high speed internet, I would encourage the city to embrace technology and find a compromise.
Nicole Prehn
St. Helens
