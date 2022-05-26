What is affordable housing?
Using simple high school math my dad described it as a house payment plus property taxes and home insurance totaling no more than 25% of monthly income.
If a person makes $4,000 a month an affordable home cost is $1,000. For example, home insurance of $50 per month and property taxes of $225 per month leaves $725 a month for a house payment. A 30 year home loan at 3.27% at $725 per month buys a $165,500 house.
My wife and I bought our retirement home in 2010 in which the bank offered us $250,000 rather than an affordable $175,000, why? Because it was more profitable for the bank’s bottom line. It was our responsibility to refuse and ask for an affordable amount to maintain our lower cost of living.
Many of today's financial issues are because consumers are blindly following the advice of lenders rather than setting their own budgets. While I limit myself to 25% for housing, 12.5% transportation and 10% for savings/investment; financial institutions are allowing consumers to borrow over 35% for housing and over 18% for transportation which I feel is financially unsustainable.
As a result America is the wealthiest nation on earth yet more citizens are living paycheck to paycheck. Little Johnny and Suzie are going to school hungry because mommy and daddy bought a house that the bank found profitable rather than family affordable. High school math anyone?
Joe Turner
Columbia City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.