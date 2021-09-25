As a native Clatskanie resident, I feel you, my alleged representatives have sold out our small-town businesses, farmers, loggers, fishermen and women and children to outside influences!
I was thrilled to read Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley’s letter to Kate Brown supporting our civil rights as free individuals.
“We the people” as individuals will stand together to defend our United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. Read them.
Thank you for my freedom to speak my truth.
In fearless truth and love, your neighbor,
Sandra Moilanen
Clatskanie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.