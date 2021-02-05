Many Oregonians may not be aware that coyote killing contests continue to occur in Oregon. Prizes are awarded to the person who kills the most coyotes by weight.
Killing as many animals as possible for cash, prizes and entertainment violates Oregonians’ humane values and the spirit of traditional hunting ethics and damages Oregon’s reputation.
Ethics aside, scientific studies do not support indiscriminate, mass killing of coyotes as an effective means of reducing coyote populations, minimizing conflicts with pets or livestock, or increasing numbers of game species. Studies show that by killing members of stable family packs, an increased rate of reproduction can occur in future generations.
This is not an example of the urban and rural divide; a majority of Oregonians in both urban and rural areas care about the state’s wild animals and find this type of entertainment cruel, irresponsible and a complete disrespect for life.
I urge Oregon state lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Washington, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Massachusetts and Vermont who have already banned wildlife/coyote killing contests by passing House Bill 2728.
Kathryn Balogh
Scappoose
