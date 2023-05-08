Backgrounds of current officers paid with our tax dollars:
1) Animal Control, Roger Kadell, convicted of “Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor” while a Hillsboro Police Officer in 1996. Lost his certification. Although it has been over 20 years, as he stated, he continued to try and get re-certified for 15 years. His status is still revoked. Legal documents state he had sex with a minor under 18, and deviant sex with a minor. He would have been around 38 at the time (my guess)
2) Seann Luedke, in lieu of termination, Luedke resigned from the SHPD in 2020. This allowed him to keep his certification active. He was then hired by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
What are the backgrounds of the other existing officers, and how does Pixley plan to do background checks for those hired with this bond?
The State Equitable Police Committee, Noble stated “sometimes we need to terminate employment” (police officers), “but the system is not set up to provide that opportunity”
The EPC committee set out to establish statewide background check and training standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.