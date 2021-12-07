When is the Scappoose School Board going to stop being bamboozled by a manipulative Superintendent?
Tim Porter demonizes parents for exercising their free speech rights about the concerns of our schools. He accused parents and citizens of Scappoose of security threats and verbally assaulting the very kids they care about. A Public Complaint was filed about Porter’s statements and now he is covering up the public record, that is after he first denied it even existed.
As a former Board member, I witnessed the manipulative actions of the Superintendent. Porter scrubbed the school district website of any way to contact our elected Board Members other than to go through a process where he screens all their emails, for some reason they continue to allow this.
Porter’s lack of integrity doesn’t end there, public records show he has filed bankruptcy three times. In 2000, 2010 and 2020 that is a terrible precedent for someone who made over $174,000 and is in charge of a multimillion dollar budget with taxpayer money. Everybody makes mistakes or has bad things happen to them, but three times, that’s a character flaw.
On December 13, the school board is to take into consideration the public complaint filed about Porter’s actions. He should be dismissed for his bogus allegations about parents and his moral bankruptcy. That will require a majority of Board members to no longer allow themselves to be duped and to exercise some real leadership.
Let’s hope they come to their senses.
Lisa Maloney
Scappoose
