As a registered non affiliated voter, having read Joe Biden’s policy recommendations, I am appalled of how the progressive liberal socialist wing of the Democrat Party plans to reshape American politics.
On page one they start with climate change and focus on net-zero emissions, then onto things like expanded social security (pg 73), focus on public schools and the de-funding of charter schools (pg 83), study of gun violence (pg 100), and even benefits for undocumented immigrants.
Even reshaping the banking industry (pg 74) similar to 1995 which caused the recession in 2008 just so they can help those with lower incomes. Duh! Didn’t these people learn anything in the last 25 years? Or have they been inside the beltway too long?
Read Biden’s proposed policies and do the math for yourself before taking the big step towards socialism. There is good and bad but is it the right thing for America? Will Americans miss their freedoms? How will our indebted country pay for all their new government benefits? Why isn’t Biden talking of his (the DNC approved) policies? Has he actually read them?
Joe Tuner
Columbia City
