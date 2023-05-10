To say that I am bitterly disappointed concerning the inactions of Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s current Board of Directors is an understatement.
To ensure public safety, minimum staffing is in place at every station, St.Helens Station (four personnel), Rainier Station (four personnel) and Fairgrounds Station (two personnel). However daily minimum staffing IS NOT being met. The Board is now allowing the district to run short of contracted minimum staffing.
They recently staffed Rainier station with only three personnel, enough to handle one transport. When a second alarm is dispatched additional personnel and apparatus comes from St.Helens, 20 minutes away! If it’s critical you or your loved one may not have 20 minutes.
CRFR had 33 Firefighter/Paramedics when Chief Joel Medina was hired, currently there are 24. A reduction of 27%!
Did the chief reduce staffing because he remodeled the Administrative Offices at at cost of $500,00.00?
What is taking place under the leadership of Chief Joel Medina is not only unprofessional, he is putting every individual who lives in the CRFR response area at risk.
It’s time for a change, this is your opportunity to make your voice heard, please vote in the upcoming May election.
Mark your ballot, elect Ryan Welby, Austin Zimbrick and Rick Fletcher as new board members for Columbia River Fire and Rescue.
Captain David DePriest, Retired
Columbia River Fire and Rescue
