Letters to the Editor
To say that I am bitterly disappointed concerning the inactions of Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s current Board of Directors is an understatement.

To ensure public safety, minimum staffing is in place at every station, St.Helens Station (four personnel), Rainier Station (four personnel) and Fairgrounds Station (two personnel). However daily minimum staffing IS NOT being met. The Board is now allowing the district to run short of contracted minimum staffing.

