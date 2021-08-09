The Rosebud Restaurant in Scappoose is interested in hosting a traditional Bluegrass Jam from 7-9 on Tuesday evenings, beginning as soon as Covid precautions can safely accommodate group music.
Recently, a long-standing Tuesday bluegrass jam at the Rock Creek Tavern in Beaverton ended as McMenamin's decided to cease live music at that and many other of their locations. The Rosebud Restaurant has graciously offered their venue as a possible successor to the Rock Creek jam. provided enough local traditional Bluegrass musicians (5-10) can be found.
Traditional Bluegrass music is an acoustic, string-oriented group country music popularized by Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys in the 1920s and has a long tradition of eclectic folk sources, virtuosic picking and close, high vocal harmonies. The five most common bluegrass instruments are guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and string bass.
The aim of the Rosebud Bluegrass jam is to allow players of those instruments in the Columbia County area to come together weekly to enjoy and explore the broad and varied Bluegrass repertoire in a collegial, welcoming environment. Although at least an intermediate level of musicianship is expected, more important is a respect for Bluegrass traditions and a serious desire to participate faithfully.
Those interested in knowing more about the Rosebud Traditional Bluegrass weekly jam are invited to contact David Ball at 503-369-3430 or via email at dab@drawabead.com.
Long live Bluegrass Music!
David Ball
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.