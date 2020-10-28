I am a local business owner and I will be voting for State Representative Brad Witt.
I appreciate that Brad takes a personal interest in the lives of his constituents and supports local businesses like mine. It’s been a challenging year, and it’s comforting to know that I have a representative in Salem who really get what it takes to be effective for us at home. When thousands of Oregonians were let down by the Employment Department, it was Brad who stood up and called for an investigation. It’s Brad who is drafting a bill to give businesses an avenue for pandemic interruption insurance. And, it’s Brad who I will be voting to reelect as state representative.
Carol Cross
St. Helens
