In these days of divisive politics, where many politicians use misinformation to divide and polarize us, we are lucky to have a man of Brad Witt’s character, knowledge, and skill as our representative in the Oregon legislature.
I have found that Brad works extremely hard to understand the interest of all his constituents and works to develop consensus solutions, based on facts, that can best address those multiple interests. He works to bring us together for our success, not drive us apart towards failure and frustration. This is what good government is all about.
Brad demands governmental accountability, such as his insistence on a full audit of the Oregon Employment Department for their failure to get much needed benefits to unemployed Oregonians out of work due to COVID-19. Brad’s commitment to the middle class, working families, improving schools, and honoring our veterans reflects his personal values developed by someone who has worked shoulder to shoulder in our sawmills with working Americans and fighting for their benefit.
Brad has been a proven leader in Salem, working with multiple stakeholders to address job creation, health care affordability, homelessness, opioid treatment, education and protecting wildlife and natural resources. Like our Senator Betsy Johnson, Brad has proven that he is willing to work tirelessly for his constituents.
We need to learn to work together to solve our problems. We have more in common than what divides us. We need a uniter, not a divider.
Greg Pettit
Warren
