Letters to the Editor
Image by James Yang

FYI in January it will be 2022.

So, re running a story about what to expect in 2021 that has already passed is pretty lame journalism, even for The Chronicle.

Can I send you a calendar? You clearly need one.

Brady Preheim

St. Helens

