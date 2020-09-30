As the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important lawmakers and the public remember research into other diseases must also continue. That’s why I recently participated in a virtual event to meet with Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici as an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer.
I made it clear that people in Oregon are counting on our lawmakers to increase funding for cancer research and prevention. With more than 600,000 Americans expected to die from cancer this year, including an estimated 8,280 in Oregon, now is not the time to take a break. We are at a point where advancements in research are saving more lives than ever. We must keep this momentum going forward and invest in lifesaving cancer research.
By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health by $3 billion, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.
Margaret (Missie) Kallunki
Clatskanie
