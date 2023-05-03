I am writing to offer my support to Christine Sprenger, Patrick Kessi, and Alex Tardiff for the Scappoose School board.
We need school district leaders who value children, along with teachers, administrators, and the professional expertise they bring - and I hope you all know our district has some amazing educators. We need leaders who are open to learning themselves and have well-informed positions on a range of issues that will help our school district move forward and help prepare our students for life after graduation.
I know that Christine Sprenger, Patrick Kessi, and Alex Tardif are able to fulfill all of the above and more. I have volunteered with all three candidates over many years at countless school, community, and extracurricular events. All three have worked tirelessly to improve our entire community, including our schools. While I know them each from very different areas of my life, they all share in common hearts of service. I wish there was space for me to list all of the many reasons I believe so strongly they will serve all students in our school community.
Outstanding communities do not just happen by accident. I am proud of the education and experiences all three of my children have received in Scappoose Schools. What impresses me most is how many Scappoose graduates choose to return to Scappoose to teach and coach. I feel that speaks volumes about our district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.