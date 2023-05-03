Letters to the Editor
I am writing to offer my support to Christine Sprenger, Patrick Kessi, and Alex Tardiff for the Scappoose School board.

We need school district leaders who value children, along with teachers, administrators, and the professional expertise they bring - and I hope you all know our district has some amazing educators. We need leaders who are open to learning themselves and have well-informed positions on a range of issues that will help our school district move forward and help prepare our students for life after graduation.

