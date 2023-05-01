Letters to the Editor

As the former President of the Scappoose Boosters Club (10+ years), I am asking myself an important question during this campaign for Scappoose School Board: which of our candidates has actually shown up for our kids and for our community?

Christine Sprenger (Zone 1) is past president of the Warren Parents Association and serves on the Scappoose Youth Football board. She has volunteered often with staff and with other parents to get things done for our kids – like the building of the new track at Warren School. She serves on two District Committees.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.