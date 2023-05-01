As the former President of the Scappoose Boosters Club (10+ years), I am asking myself an important question during this campaign for Scappoose School Board: which of our candidates has actually shown up for our kids and for our community?
Christine Sprenger (Zone 1) is past president of the Warren Parents Association and serves on the Scappoose Youth Football board. She has volunteered often with staff and with other parents to get things done for our kids – like the building of the new track at Warren School. She serves on two District Committees.
Patrick Kessi (Zone 6) was an effective City Councilor and is a member of three School District Committees. He is a top-notch youth sports coach and was a driving force behind the unprecedented fundraising project that brought us our new turf field at SHS.
Alex Tardif (Zone 7) served as a County Commissioner and worked to find funding for countywide broadband. As Chair of the CCMH Board, he worked with the SHS Principal to secure a new counseling position at SHS. He is an advocate for foster children and a foster parent himself. He is also Chair of our School District Budget Committee.
These candidates are all concerned parents who believe in building partnerships and working for the benefit of our entire community. All I’m seeing and hearing from their opponents is propaganda with no proof of experience, real knowledge of our public schools, or proven leadership in our community. That’s not what we need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.