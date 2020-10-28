I knew Mike Clarke before he started his law firm. I would sit with Mike and discuss his goals and legal career, and I would make suggestions about which areas of law he should specialize in, knowing these were the easier types of cases to open and close. Instead of taking my suggestions, Mike chose to practice in the areas of law that would allow him to have a clear conscious and make a positive difference while helping people navigate their own lives.
Mike and I would speak on occasion about legal matters and things that angered me about these situations. I would express my desire to punish the wrong doers, but Mike always kept calm and would steer me from my vindictive thoughts and direct me to finding solutions, trying to help me see what is right/fair.
I know Mike did a great deal of soul searching before deciding to run for this position. Would he tank his career by running against an incumbent in such a small community? Does it make sense to leave behind a business that took so much time, effort and heart to build? I know he started his campaign so he could make a bigger difference for his community, a community he grew up in, that he is now raising his own children in. When he explained his decision, he was quite clear: Law is about safeguarding the people and community he loves the most. Vote for Clarke.
Bradley Melville
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.