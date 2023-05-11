Yesterday House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer released evidence including bank records dating back to the Obama years revealing how substantial amounts of money from foreign sources including Rumania, China, and Ukraine found its way through 21 shell companies into the personal bank accounts of 9 Biden family members.
The 19 limited liability corporations, 1 corporation, and 1 "P.C." were used to park the money, then distribute it to Biden family members. A former Clinton official and Biden friend, John Robinson Walker was a recipient and principal in at least one of the LLC's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.