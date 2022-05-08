Have you ever heard the phrase, “I learned that from the bitter coin of experience?”
Today we have the advantage of not having to pay that price. After watching, with dismay and disbelief, the chaos and destruction of several major cities caused by defunding and the throttling of their own police departments, we have the opportunity to avoid that catastrophic mistake.
I want to urge the voting residents of Columbia City to continue to support our police department by voting ‘yes’ on the police levy that we have had for the last ten years. In Columbia City we are fortunate to have a dedicated and experienced police department that would be extremely difficult to replace. A recent newspaper article sighted the almost impossible task of recreating an experienced police presence on a timely basis. It mentioned a two-year period and thousands of dollars in expenses even before a rookie officer could work on his own.
These are troubling times and it’s hard to avoid not imagining that the evil doers in our neighboring cities may start looking for other ‘opportunities’ close by. This is not the time to reduce our police department!
Please, vote “yes” for the Columbia City Police Levy on May 17th.
Gordon Thistle
Columbia City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.