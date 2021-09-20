It is with dismay that I have read so many negative comments in the newspapers regarding the recent letter written by Sheriff Pixley to Gov. Brown.
And I wonder if there were positive letters that were simply ignored or were there no positive letters at all. I am also amazed that the content and the intent of the sheriff's letter was misunderstood or was it just ignored?
The sheriff did not say that you should not wear a mask around others. It did not say that you should not get the vaccine shot. It simply said that since he has sworn to uphold the Constitution he would not enforce the unconstitutional mandates that Gov. Brown was trying to jam down everyone's throat.
He was stating that the citizens of Columbia County should have the ability to make their own decision regarding their own health. That's how it works in a constitutional republic. I am not an anti-vaxxer. I am not an anti-masker. I have chosen to get vaccinated and I will wear a mask when I choose to. Not because Kate Brown tells me to.
I commend Sheriff Pixley for vowing to protect my (and your) constitutional right to make my own health decisions.
Doug Walker
St. Helens
