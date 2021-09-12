Three weeks have now passed since Sheriff Pixley posted his anti-science manifesto on Facebook. Since then, we have seen new COVID cases in our County increase from a seven-day average of 22 per day (already scary enough) to 26 per day, for a total number of recorded cases here now over 3,000. COVID has taken 37 lives in this County already.
So the question is, does Sheriff Pixley have the sense to understand the connection between masks and vaccinations, and public safety? If so, why doesn’t he urge everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated, rather than rail against the Governor’s earnest attempts to keep Oregonians safe? Maybe he does understand the threat but can’t find the moral courage to say so, instead siding with what may be the more popular anti-mask, anti-vax views here.
Sheriff Pixley was elected to lead this County by protecting and serving us, but his conduct shows that he lacks either the judgment to understand what is in our best interests, or the ethics to tell the people the truth. Either way, he is not fit to hold office.
Jeff Campbell
Scappoose
