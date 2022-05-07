I am not sure about Zoe Gottlieb’s concern about the number of “Breakthrough” cases of Covid-19.
“Breakthrough” cases were expected to happen. If you remember all the way back to when Covid shots were introduced. The explanation was that these injections would help you from getting Covid, BUT if you do, your systems should be milder. Are these cases milder?
The shot solution was not made from a live virus; thus, it was not a vaccine! By the common definition of a vaccine at that time. Through incorrect use by the media and social media, referring to the two-dose injection routine became known as being vaccinated. Just to help out with any nay-sayers, the CDC changed the definition of a vaccine to include “medicine” (What would you call the liquid used for the injection?) to be included as a vaccine.
Historical first, a non-live virus treatment to prevent a sickness, almost!
David Topham
St. Helens
