The Oregon State Legislature is currently considering a bill (HB 2728), sponsored by Rep. Brad Witt, to prohibit coyote killing contests in Oregon.
Gratuitous coyote killing contests for cash and prizes are not a good representation of Oregon. It is time for Oregon to join the seven other states, including Washington, New Mexico, and Colorado, that have ended these cruel and wasteful contests that are motivated solely by cash and prizes for mass killing the most coyotes over several days.
Coyote killing contests are also an affront to the principles of modern, science-based wildlife management. In fact, according to an article published in the Oregon State University Oregon Small Farm News indiscriminate killing of coyotes disrupt their social structure and increase their reproduction, pup survival rates, and the likelihood of livestock depredation.
As well, HB 2728 draws a distinction between taking coyotes for any legitimate purpose including safety, damage or sport hunting and simply killing vast numbers of them just to win a prize.
It’s time for Oregon to end these gruesome, unsporting contests. As a constituent of this district, I am thankful to Representative Brad Witt for supporting this important wildlife issues.
Haley Stewart-Reynolds
Portland
